MDVIP Celebrate Your Health

Respected residents Hoover,

I am extending an invitation to a Celebrate Your Health event on December 12th at 3:30pm and 6pm at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort where I will be discussing some exciting changes I will be making to my Endocrinology and Internal Medicine practice.

I am a board-certified endocrinologist who will also be able to provide all your primary care needs under the MDVIP model at one of my two offices which are located at Shelby Baptist and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

Participating in MDVIP has numerous benefits such as an extensive prevention wellness exam and personalized care.

The executive wellness exam consists of 80 different labs tests and various diagnostic screenings to check your heart health, diabetes, brain health, respiratory health, bone health, sleep, vision, hearing, nutrition and fitness, weight management, emotional well-being, sexual health and medication management.

I will then work one-on-one with you to create a personalized health plan to prevent diseases. The MDVIP model only allows me to have 600 patients total. However, being one of 600 patients means patients will have additional advantages such as my personal cell phone number, same day or next day appointments, unhurried hour long visits, the ability to see an MDVIP physician when out of town, free membership for children between 18-26 (excludes the wellness exam), a portal to access the results from the wellness exam, nutritional recipes and exercises, and more.

I would love for you to join us on December 12th to hear more about this program. To RSVP your spot, please call 877-803-7924 or call my patient advocate, Nick, at 561-862-2347.

Thank you for your time and see you soon.

Sincerely,

Malek Karassi, M.D.