Masterworks: Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony

Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony famously serves as a musical postcard, documenting his travels through the bustling cities and rolling hills of Italy. The concert will also feature the ASO’s own Principal Trumpet, Ryan Beach, as soloist in Edward Gregson’s rhythmically charged Trumpet Concerto. Register with your library card to check out tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks Series. Limit of 2 tickets per library card. Tickets available for pickup February 3-11 at the Library Plaza desk. Call 205-444-7821 for more information. LOCATION: Jemison Concert Hall