Masterworks: Beethoven's Third Symphony: Eroica
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Explore the revolutionary and stirring Eroica (Heroic) Symphony by Ludwig van Beethoven. Register with your library card to check out tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks Series. Limit of 2 tickets per library card. Tickets available for pickup October 21-29 at the Library Plaza desk. Call 205-444-7821 for more information. Tickets made available through a partnership with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra Due to the high demand for tickets, please call 205-444-7821 to register. Program to Include: Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 1 Brian Raphael Nabors: Letters from Birmingham Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3, “Eroica” LOCATION: Jemison Concert Hall