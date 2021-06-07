Mason Music Summer Safari Preschool Music Camp

Get ready for the wild world of music with Summer Safari Preschool Music Camp. This summer preschool camp for potty-trained 3 to 5 year olds is the perfect introduction for your little ones to have fun in a creative environment. Each explorer will spend time with a teacher in small groups getting a hands-on introduction to the guitar, piano, drums, and violin while learning the basics of music theory. There will also be plenty of time for singing, dancing and creating musical instrument crafts to bring home each day!