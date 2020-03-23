Mason Music Spring Break Preschool Music Camp

SPRING BREAK PRESCHOOL MUSIC CAMP (AGES 3-5)

March 23-27, 2020

9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Cahaba Heights Studio

Mason Music’s Spring Break Preschool Music Camp is the perfect way for your little ones to have fun exploring musical concepts in a creative environment. Everyone spends time with a teacher in small groups going over the basics of music theory and getting an introduction to the guitar, piano, drums, and violin. There will also be plenty of time for singing, dancing and creating musical instruments to bring home each day! This camp is suggested for 3 to 5 year olds who are potty trained.

NEW! Early bird drop off and late pick up are now available at our Spring Break Preschool Music Camp:

Early bird drop off starts at 8:30 am – $5 per day

Late pick up ends at 12:30 pm – $5 per day

https://masonmusicstudios.com/camp/spring-break-preschool-music-camp-ages-3-5/