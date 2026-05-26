The Many Medicinal Wonders of the Mint Family

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Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223

The mint family is one of the most versatile and beneficial groups of medicinal plants—yet it’s often overlooked. In this outdoor workshop with clinical herbalist and educator Cameron Strouss, you will discover how eleven beloved medicinal mints can support your well-being. You’ll have the chance to smell, taste, and learn practical ways to begin incorporating these plants into your daily life—no prior experience needed. *Plants featured include peppermint, spearmint, thyme, rosemary, lemon balm, holy basil, catnip, bee balm, motherwort, skullcap, and self-heal.

Location: Bruno Vegetable Garden

Members: $25 | Nonmembers: $30

Info

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
Education & Learning, Home & Garden
2054143950
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