The Manhattan Transfer: A 50th Anniversary Celebration

Grammy Award-Winning Jazz and Pop Ensemble Ten-time Grammy Award winner, The Manhattan Transfer was the first group ever to win Grammys in both Pop and Jazz categories in the same year. The dozen Grammy nominations they received for their Vocalese album is second only to Michael Jackson’s Thriller as the most nominated album in one year. This iconic jazz ensemble has released 19 singles and 29 albums, including a new album, Fifty, in 2022. With dynamic performances, sold-out world tours and record sales in the millions, we are beyond honored to have The Manhattan Transfer celebrate their 50th anniversary and final world tour on our stage. Tickets: $32 plus processing fees Click here for ticket information: https://www.hooverlibrary.org/thelibrarytheatre/ticketing. Purchasing links coming soon. LOCATION: Theatre Level