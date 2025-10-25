Malice in Wonderland

Wonderland is just down the Rabbit Hole for this year's Adult Halloween Party!

We're all dressed up here. Wear your maddest costume for a chance to win a prize.

It's always tea time at East59.

Eat Me, Drink Me snacks and punch, cherry tarts if you dare.

Care for a round of croquet? Mind you don't beat the Queen. She's a sore loser.

Did the snacks make you smaller? Find an oversized game to pass the time.

Find all the White Rabbits and earn a prize.

Visit the Mad Hatter's Chapeau to make a Topsy Turvy Topper.

Location: Plaza