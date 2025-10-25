Malice in Wonderland
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Wonderland is just down the Rabbit Hole for this year's Adult Halloween Party!
We're all dressed up here. Wear your maddest costume for a chance to win a prize.
It's always tea time at East59.
Eat Me, Drink Me snacks and punch, cherry tarts if you dare.
Care for a round of croquet? Mind you don't beat the Queen. She's a sore loser.
Did the snacks make you smaller? Find an oversized game to pass the time.
Find all the White Rabbits and earn a prize.
Visit the Mad Hatter's Chapeau to make a Topsy Turvy Topper.
Location: Plaza