Make Your Mark (Then Show Us Your Art!)

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Color a bookmark to be entered to win a gift card!

Stop by the Circulation desk and pick up a bookmark to take home to color.  Send us a pic of your artwork between February 1 - March 29 and be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a gift card!

Deadline for submissions is March 29.

Submit a pic of your completed bookmark to: HooverCirc@gmail.com

