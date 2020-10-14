Learn how to match your passion to serve others by starting an online business that can be operated part time or full time with no technical skills.

Dr. Dale Callahan will present, “Make Money Online: Business Ideas You Can Start from Home” on Wednesday, October 14 at 6:30 p.m.

“Not everyone lives day-to-day working in the system, having their income controlled by arbitrary pay scales. What I have found is that there is true freedom still waiting at your fingertips. It is not magic, nor overnight success, but it is simple and repeatable.” Dr. Dale Callahan

This event will be streamed live on Hoover Library’s Facebook page and Youtube Channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5L_yTPwVF7s