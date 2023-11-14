Make Your Own Clay Pot

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Fire up your imagination and make a one-of-a-kind clay pot. Grades 3 & 4. Individual Registration Required.

Learn about indigenous artist Maria Martinez and use one of her techniques to create your own clay pot.

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7830 for more information.

Location: Hoover Public Library Youth Program Room

Info

Kids & Family, Library
2054447830
to
