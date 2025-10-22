Mahjong Lessons
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Learn to play mahjong with a small group of players.
Mahjong lessons introduce beginners to the tile-based game, covering fundamental rules, strategies, and gameplay. Classes typically focus on the American version of Mahjong, teaching how to identify tiles, understand hand formations, and learn scoring systems.
*Must be committed to all six classes with no exceptions.*
Location: Friends Meeting Room
