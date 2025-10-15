Learn to play mahjong with a small group of players.

Mahjong lessons introduce beginners to the tile-based game, covering fundamental rules, strategies, and gameplay. Classes typically focus on the American version of Mahjong, teaching how to identify tiles, understand hand formations, and learn scoring systems.

*Must be committed to all six classes with no exceptions.*

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Location: Friends Meeting Room