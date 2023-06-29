Magic City Summer Fest

Join us in re-imagining "The Old Gray Lady" (Legion Field Stadium), while supporting some wonderful organizations serving our youth.

Events include a KCBS Sanctioned BBQ Cook-Off and Basketball Tournament (Cook-Off and Basketball Contestants will vie for trophies, cash prizes and bragging rights) with Celebrity Judges, Carnival Rides, Giant Game Tents, Miniature golf, Inflatables, Arts& Crafts, Food & Beverage Vendors, Music and more.

Aside from continuing to support Legion Field, our beneficiaries this year are "The Clay House" chousecac.org, "The Exceptional Foundation" exceptionalfoundation.org and Birmingham City schools.

TIMES:

June 29 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Bill Harris Arena Crossplex

June 30 Noon - 9 p.m.

July 1 Noon -10 p.m.

July 2 Noon - 8 p.m. - Legion Field Stadium