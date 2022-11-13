Come out to the 5th Annual Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival! Enjoy tasting mac and cheese from your favorite local restaurants, caterers, and corporate teams.

​This year, the Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival will be held at Back Forty Beer Company, across from historic Sloss Furnaces. The event is pet friendly and will have free activities for children. Beer, soda, water, and a limited menu will be available through Back Forty!

All proceeds from the Mac + Cheese Festival benefit Community Grief Support to help fund free grief support groups, individual counseling, and community education in the Greater Birmingham area.

$15 Early Bird Ticket Sales

$20 Day of Ticket

$5 Children 12 and under

Children 5 and under free!