Madeleine Peyroux In Concert

Born in Athens, Georgia, Peyroux cites iconic Edith Piaf as an influence on her music. She recorded a rendition of the classic "La Vie En Rose," soulfully capturing the tune’s romanticism and melancholy. Much like songbird Piaf, Peyroux spent her teenage years busking the busy streets of Paris after moving there in 1987 and, just like the "little sparrow," befriended the city’s street musicians and made its Latin quarter her first performing stage. Thirty years after her formative busking days, Peyroux is the proud curator of nine albums and an accomplished performer with sell-out worldwide tours under her belt. Her atmospheric version of Serge Gainsborough’s "La Javanaise" was used in the soundtrack of Oscar winner "The Shape of Water," and her accolades include the coveted BBC International Artist of the Year honor.

