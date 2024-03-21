Mac McAnally with Eric Darken

10-Time CMA Musician of the Year

From his early days in Muscle Shoals to becoming one of Nashville’s most respected singer-songwriters, many recognize McAnally as the guitarist in Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band. He has also amassed numerous credits in country music with songs such as “Old Flame” (Alabama), “Back Where I Come From” (Kenny Chesney), “Two Dozen Roses” (Shenandoah) and “Changing Channels,” co-written and recorded by Jimmy Buffett.

Propelled by Eric Darken’s percussion, McAnally accompanies himself on guitar with lively rhythms and stories. Mac has won a record-setting 10 CMA Awards for Musician of the Year and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007.

Tickets: $35 plus processing fees

Click here for ticket information: https://thelibrarytheatre.com/ticket-sale-schedule/.

Location: The Library Theatre