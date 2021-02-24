Lunch & Learn Women's Heart Health

Join ArtPlay and Arts In Medicine for a special Lunch and Learn in honor of American Heart Month.

Joy O’Neal will share her personal story about navigating heart disease and treatment — especially focusing on the struggles women face when dealing with heart disease.

About the Speaker // Joy O’Neal is the Executive Director at The Red Barn, a nonprofit offering therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with disabilities. She has a master’s degree in Public Administration from UAB. In 2016, she was diagnosed with advanced heart failure after being misdiagnosed for over two years.

FREE // Must Virtually Register