Lunch & Learn The Art of Flower Arrangement

Join us for this month’s free Lunch and Learn series featuring a floral design demonstration led by Carolyn Chen from Wild Things. Participants will learn how to process flowers, tools used and the basics of arranging flowers.

Wild Things is woman-owned and -operated. Their team hand-delivers our florals and goods every day, all over Birmingham. Wild Things’ arrangements are individually unique, with a garden-style aesthetic that embraces the natural beauty of each flower, imperfections and all. The boutique stocks trendy gifts and eclectic merchandise, while the studio hosts parties and gatherings and holds a floral arranging workshop monthly.

TICKET INFORMATION

This event is FREE and open to the public.