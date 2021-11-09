If You Love It, Mend It

Learn the basics of book mending for treasured books from BPL Conservator, Paul Boncella. Registration required. Join Birmingham Public Library's archivist Paul Boncella as he gives an introduction on how to avoid the need for book repairs through proper storage and care, a basics how-to focusing on different types of repairs, and how to identify books that should never be repaired by the do-it-yourselfer. He will also cover how to go about finding professional help if necessary. Have a specific book that needs mending? Submit a photo of your personal book to hvholds@hooverlibrary.org with "Mend It" in the subject line, and Paul will select items to be featured during the program. Registration is required.

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

LOCATION: Shakespeare Room