Loteria

to

Trinity United Methodist West Campus 914 Oak Grove Road , Homewood, Alabama 35209

Alabama Interfaith Refugee Partnership (ALIRP) invites you to play Loteria! Join us for this family friendly game on August 30th from 1pm-5pm. Location is Trinity United Methodist Church (West Campus) at 914 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209. We’ll play multiple rounds of Loteria- a traditional Mexican game similar to Bingo. The event will also feature a silent auction packed with ALIRP items, jewelry, local restaurant goodies & more. Tickets available at the door or at Eventbrite. All proceeds benefit the work of ALIRP. Learn more about ALIRP at https://www.alirp.org/

Info

Trinity United Methodist West Campus 914 Oak Grove Road , Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, fundraiser, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Loteria - 2025-08-30 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Loteria - 2025-08-30 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Loteria - 2025-08-30 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Loteria - 2025-08-30 13:00:00 ical