LIVE Stream from the ASC Shaheed and DJ Supreme

Kick off the new year and our 2021 Winter/Spring season with a live-streamed concert from the ASC starring Shaheed and DJ Supreme, on Thursday, January 14 at 7pm CST!

Shaheed and DJ Supreme are one of hip-hop’s most consistent groups. Hailing from Birmingham, Ala., Shaheed and DJ Supreme do not fit the mold of most typical dirty south artists as they are practitioners of traditional boom-bap hip-hop. They have already released two critically acclaimed LPs, “Health Wealth & Knowledge of Self” and “Scholar Warrior (The Remix Album),” which showcase Shaheed’s sharp lyrical prowess and DJ Supreme’s soulful production. As a group, Shaheed and DJ Supreme has shared stages with Atmosphere, Jurassic 5, The Jungle Brothers, Brother Ali, Raekwon, Digable Planets, Camp LO, Scarface and Stalley. Their albums boast guest appearances from artists such as Akil the MC (of Jurassic 5), Amir Sulaiman and W. Ellington Felton. Their highly anticipated LPs “Knowledge Rhythm and Understanding” and “The Art of Throwing Darts – The Prequel” were released on Communicating Vessels. Be on the lookout for the full-length LP “The Art of Throwing Darts” album coming soon.

Please help us keep programming like this FREE by making a donation.