Live on the Plaza: Shane Parish
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Shane Parish, a fingerstyle guitarist based in Athens, Georgia, makes his Hoover Public Library debut. He is a self-taught musician who communicates through emotion, unexpected melodicism, technical whimsy, a nuanced sense of form and rich timbral variety, simultaneously drawing from the guitar’s history and aiming for its future. LOCATION: Plaza Wing
Entertainment, Library