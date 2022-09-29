Live on the Plaza: Shane Parish

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Shane Parish, a fingerstyle guitarist based in Athens, Georgia, makes his Hoover Public Library debut. He is a self-taught musician who communicates through emotion, unexpected melodicism, technical whimsy, a nuanced sense of form and rich timbral variety, simultaneously drawing from the guitar’s history and aiming for its future. LOCATION: Plaza Wing

Info

Entertainment, Library
205-444-7820
to
