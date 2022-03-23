Live on the Plaza: Richard Smith

English guitarist makes his Hoover Library debut. Born in 1971 in Beckenham, England, Richard started early and first picked up the guitar at the age of five with his father teaching him his first chords and songs. Constantly touring with a repertoire of fingerpicking classics, originals, fiddle tunes, blues, jazz standards, classical repertoire and everything in between, Richard has also performed or recorded along the way with Chet Atkins, Les Paul, Tommy Emmanuel, Suzy Bogguss, Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, and a host of others. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Plaza Wing