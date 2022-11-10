Live on the Plaza: Johnny on the Spot

One man Ween tribute band. John Mark Odom of Hattiesburg, Mississippi has played in countless bands including Organized Grime, Prophets of Purp, and others. With his bands he plays an eclectic mix of funk, fusion, rock, and instrumental hip hop all thrown together via improvisation and moments of beautiful abandon. He brings that same jubilation and creativity to covering the songbook of New Hope, Pennsylvania's favorite sons, Ween. You might remember him from our Live From My Living Room series during the pandemic. LOCATION: Plaza Wing