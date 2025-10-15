Live on the Plaza: Jada Cato

Nashville singer-songwriter brings country tunes to Hoover.

From the honky-tonks of Austin and Atlanta’s City Winery, to her Nashville debut on CMT’s CONCERT FOR LOVE & ACCEPTANCE, you’d be hard-pressed to find a recording artist that makes you feel more like a front seat passenger on their musical journey than Jada Cato. If her current arsenal of original songs like “Strange Times”, written with Sammi Smith’s son, Waylon Payne, is any indication of where her music is about to take you … buckle up! Jada’s musical offerings are driving full steam ahead with an intimate glance in the rearview mirror of the artist and the person, while they clearly map out where both are headed. Jada is the recent recipient of GLAAD’s National Rising Star Grant, and with that recognition, and her Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre securely in the glovebox, Jada is hitting the road with her emotional lyrics, keen storytelling skills, and powerhouse vocals… all the while having a real good time!

Location: Plaza Area