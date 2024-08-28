Live on the Plaza: Debbie Bond

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Tuscaloosa blues band returns to Hoover!

American singer, guitar player and songwriter Debbie Bond has been performing for decades in the Alabama backwoods and is now a regular on the Southern US and European club and festival circuit. Debbie's collaboration with British born keyboard/harmonica player “Radiator” Rick has added a swampy New Orleans edge to her sound.

Location: Plaza

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Entertainment, events, Library
2054447820
to
Google Calendar - Live on the Plaza: Debbie Bond - 2024-08-28 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live on the Plaza: Debbie Bond - 2024-08-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live on the Plaza: Debbie Bond - 2024-08-28 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live on the Plaza: Debbie Bond - 2024-08-28 19:00:00 ical