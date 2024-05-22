Live on the Plaza: Choko Aiken Quartet

Jazz quartet makes their Hoover Library debut

Choko Aiken, born and raised in Japan, began studying classical piano at the age of three. She studied piano, violin, voice and music theory at colleges in Tokyo and Fukuoka as well as making journeys to the United States to study jazz in LA and NY. Her Imagination album, recorded in LA in 2011, was featured in that years February issue of JAZZIZ magazine. Since moving to Alabama in 2013, Choko has enjoyed playing in the Magic City at many of its local venues. She'll be joined by Gary Wheat (saxophone), Michael Glaser (drums) and Tim Carroll (bass).

