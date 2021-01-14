Live From My Living Room: Virtual Concert Series

Live From My Living Room seeks to connect musicians with music lovers in a digital space. This week we're joined by folk musician Shaun Lee from his home in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Shaun Lee is the multi-instrumentalist singer and songwriter behind the prolific Vancouver art-rock groups The Psychic Alliance and The Great Speckled Fritillary, and the Calgary based roots-rock outfits The Handle and The Spiritus Mundi. Additionally, he is a keen devotee of the American folk music idiom, with an acoustic repertoire spanning over a centuries worth of classic American folk songs, encompassing blues, jazz, country and bluegrass.

This show will stream on our Facebook and YouTube pages.