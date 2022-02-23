Songs & Stories of American Folk Rock Laurel Canyon originates from its intersection with Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood and slices its way through the Hollywood Hills. The show, Live from Laurel Canyon, created by master composer Brian Chartrand, is a 90-minute retrospective of music and stories of some of the most influential artists of the era such as The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Carole King, James Taylor, the Mamas & the Papas, Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Eagles, Linda Ronstadt and Jim Morrison who resided there from 1965 through 1976, forever changing the landscape of American pop music. Visit hooverlibrary.org/sv to purchase tickets. Call 205-444-7888 for more information. Please note: Some performers on the season may require heightened Covid-19 protocols and we will notify ticket holders in advance of each show. LOCATION: Theatre Level