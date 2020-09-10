Live From My Living Room with Seth Noble

Live From My Living Room seeks to reconnect musicians with audiences in an online environment. This week we welcome multi-instrumentalist Seth Noble from his home in Birmingham.

This event will stream live on our Facebook and YouTube pages. Direct event links coming soon.

Seth Noble performs acoustic drone/additive processes for harmonium, percussion, and various other gadgetry. It's the ocean floor or deep space, but you probably end up dead either way.

Seth Noble is a percussionist and co-founder/director of the Iron Giant Percussion group. A graduate of the University of Alabama Birmingham’s music program, Seth currently resides in South Eastlake, Birmingham where he works as the Director of Artistic Administration for the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. He has performed for and in collaboration with several Alabama arts organizations such as the Birmingham Art Music Alliance, Sanspointe Dance Company, Clefworks, and the Alys Stephens Center’s world premiere of Glenn Kotche’s Beautiful Confusion with Third Coast Percussion. In recent years, Seth has delved into indeterminate music for signal-processed harmonium and percussion with local collaborators under the project moniker Cnida.