Live From My Living Room with Andrew Weathers

Andrew Weathers (guitar/electronic/vocals) was scheduled to perform at the library in March and had to postpone due the pandemic. We are pleased to bring him to your living rooms from his home in Littlefield, Texas.

This event will stream on our Facebook and YouTube pages. Event links coming soon.

Andrew Weathers (b.1988) is a composer and improviser originally from Chapel Hill, NC currently based in Littlefield, TX where he is engaged in a long-term project to renovate a storefront downtown. His music engages with notions of place, tradition, repetition, and spirit, taking cues from folk, experimental, and punk lineages. He studied composition at UNC-Greensboro and electronic music at Mills College in Oakland, CA. His work is focused on world-building, using art as a vehicle to create the world we want from what we have.

Weathers primarily performs and records solo and heads up the utopic chamber-folk group Andrew Weathers Ensemble. He also works regularly with Tethers, Real Life Rock & Roll Band, Satin Spar, and Common Eider, King Eider, among others. Over the past decade of intense activity, Weathers has collaborated or studied with numerous figures of experimental music including Pauline Oliveros, Fred Frith, Roscoe Mitchell, Tatsuya Nakatani, Eugene Chadbourne and many others.

In addition to maintaining a busy performance and recording schedule, Weathers helps run Full Spectrum Records, a boutique label founded in 2008 focusing on limited editions of interesting work from the underground. He is also a producer at Other Minds Records in San Francisco, working to release new and archival works by luminaries of New Music. Weathers additionally works as a freelance mixing and mastering engineer out of his West Texas studio, Ordinary Dude Recording Services and is a member of the Industrial Workers of the World.