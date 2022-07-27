Lisa Damour, PhD; "Social Media: The Good, the Bad, and the Practical Realities"

We are thrilled to welcome back Dr. Lisa Damour for this special program. Dr. Damour will unpack the research on the (unexpected) benefits of girls’ engagement with social media, the harms girls can encounter, and what parents can do to minimize the downsides of their daughter’s social media use.

Recognized as a thought leader by the American Psychological Association, Dr. Lisa Damour co-hosts the Ask Lisa podcast, writes about teenagers for the New York Times, appears as a regular contributor to CBS News, and works in collaboration with UNICEF. She is the author of two New York Times best sellers, Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls Through the Seven Transitions into Adulthood and Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls.

Dr. Damour has written numerous academic papers, chapters, and books related to education and child development. She serves as a Senior Advisor to the Schubert Center for Child Studies at Case Western Reserve University, consults and speaks to schools and professional organizations around the world, and maintains a private practice.

Dr. Damour graduated with honors from Yale University and worked for the Yale Child Study Center before earning her doctorate in Clinical Psychology at the University of Michigan. She has been a fellow at Yale’s Edward Zigler Center in Child Development and Social Policy and the University of Michigan’s Power Foundation. She and her husband are the proud parents of two daughters.

Zoom details will be sent before the event to all who RSVP