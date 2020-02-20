OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Life-Changing Volunteer Experience: The Peace Corps in Our 50s with Bob Leventry, sustaining member, National Peace Corps Association.

While in their 50s, Marjorie and Bob Leventry were Peace Corps volunteers in Ecuador for three years until 1997. Marjorie (a Certified Dietician and Licensed Nutritionist) served in the Child Malnutrition Program. Bob, a retired COO of two companies, served in the Micro-Business Program. The experience changed them and made the rest of their lives the best of their lives!

