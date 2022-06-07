Li Liu Acrobat

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Performance of hand balancing, plate spinning, trick cycling, foot juggling and ribbon dancing. Seating is limited and first come, first served. All parties must be present to sit together. Arriving early is recommended. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7830 for more information. Location: Hoover Library Theatre

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Kids & Family, Library
205-444-7830
to
Google Calendar - Li Liu Acrobat - 2022-06-07 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Li Liu Acrobat - 2022-06-07 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Li Liu Acrobat - 2022-06-07 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Li Liu Acrobat - 2022-06-07 10:30:00 ical