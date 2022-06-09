Li Liu Acrobat
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Performance of hand balancing, plate spinning, trick cycling, foot juggling and ribbon dancing. Seating is limited and first come, first served. All parties must be present to sit together. Arriving early is recommended. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7830 for more information Location: Hoover Library Theatre
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Kids & Family, Library