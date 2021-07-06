Lew-E Comedy Show @ Veterans Park

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Lew-E’s Comedy Circus is a high-energy magic and juggling show.

All ages are invited to the park for the Hoover Public Library's summer shows. Bring a blanket for your family; social distancing is expected. Large groups call 205-444-7833 to register.

Veterans Park - 4800 Valleydale Road

Limited parking at park; additional parking available at Spain Park High School

Library
205-444-7830
