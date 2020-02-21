Lettermen of the USA One Yard at a Time Gala

Lettermen of the USA (LotUSA) is a national 501 C3 non-profit organization that takes many diverse skills of former college athletes, as well as active and former coaches who have teamed up to help serve honorably discharged veterans, wounded veterans, and former college players in need.

The One Yard at at Time Gala is set for Friday, February 21st at The Club in Birmingham.

Expect a night of heroes, sports legends and a lot of patriotism!

The $150 ticket price includes a seated dinner, Live Auction, photo and autograph session with former Alabama/Auburn players, coaches and Military veterans. The event will honor UAB Blazers Head Football Coach Bill Clark, from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Captain Gary Mike Rose, US Army Medal of Honor Recipient. The event will include many familiar faces of former players, coaches, veterans and more!

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit www.LotUSA.org