Lettermen of the USA will be hosting the 3rd Annual “One Yard at a Time Gala” at The Club on Friday, March 11th, 2022. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and celebrate with military heroes, former college professional football players and coaches, with the purpose of raising money for a great cause. Proceeds from the Gala and live auction will benefit and serve discharged veterans, wounded veterans, and former college players in need, including the Goode Foundation in their fight against ALS and research for a cure.

Mr. Eli Gold, the Voice of the Crimson Tide, will be the Athletic Honoree. The Military Honoree will be War Hero Michael Durant, United States Army (retired), whose services were featured in the movie “Black Hawk Down.” The One Yard at a Time Gala will include a silent and live auction by Jack Granger, of Granger, Thagard and Associates.

The goal for 2022 community-raised funds is to purchase the appropriate land to build the first Fisher House in Alabama. The Fisher Foundation has dedicated more than 20 million dollars to the construction of comfort homes, Fisher Houses, which are for families of hospitalized military personnel. They can have a place to stay, free of charge, to be near and support their loved ones when they need it most.

The Gala proceeds will also help LotUSA continue their essential programs:

“Autographs for Heroes”

“Interiors for Heroes”

“Wheels for Heroes”

“Laptops for Heroes”

“Utilities for Heroes”

Additionally, LotUSA will continue helping former college athletes and coaches in need to get back on track after facing hard times.

Event Information:

3rd Annual Lettermen of the USA-“One Yard at a Time” Gala

Dinner, Music & Live Auction

Friday, March 11, 2022 at 6pm

Located at THE CLUB/ 1 Robert Smith Drive

Birmingham, AL 35209

Tickets or Sponsorship Packages can be purchased at https://www.lotusa.org

For more information contact: lettermenoftheusa@gmail.com or call 205-394-7521