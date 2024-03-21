Lee Branch Book Club: "Unlikely Animals" by Annie Hartnett

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Meet for a read, conversation and coffee.

A lost young woman returns to small-town New Hampshire under the strangest of circumstances in this one-of-a-kind novel of life, death, and whatever comes after from the acclaimed author of Rabbit Cake.

Location: East 59 Meeting Room

701 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 103

Hoover, AL 35242

Library
2054447800
