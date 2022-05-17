Leadercast Birmingham 2022: The ONE Thing
to
Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229
To purchase tickets visit eventbrite.com/e/leadercast-birmingham-2022-the-one-thing-tickets-260696168257
What is the one thing that makes a leader worth following?
There is more leadership content available in the world than ever before. Where do you even begin? It’s overwhelming.
Leadercast: The One Thing will ask 10 of today’s leaders the same question: What is the one thing that makes a leader worth following?
Each perspective is designed to help you strip away the noise and narrow your focus to 10 things.
1 Question.
10 Leaders.
10 Answers.
What’s the one thing you need?
General Admission tickets include a continental breakfast with coffee, snack break, Chick-fil-A lunch and seated attendance to this conference.
*All ticket purchases are final