Ladies Bible Study: Hosea

Our latest Bible study will offer two options for attendance: Thursdays at 6 p.m. (beginning Oct. 9) and Mondays at 1 p.m. (beginning Oct. 13). Pick the best day for you and join us in the fellowship hall.

About this study: Jennifer Rothschild's "Hosea"is a deeply personal and passionate love story, yet it's a difficult story. As an account full of harsh judgment unfolds, we find in its midst a rare and pure gem: the truest and purest of loves.