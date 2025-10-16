Ladies Bible Study: Hosea

Church on the Bluff 2211 McGwier Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35226

Our latest Bible study will offer two options for attendance: Thursdays at 6 p.m. (beginning Oct. 9) and Mondays at 1 p.m. (beginning Oct. 13). Pick the best day for you and join us in the fellowship hall.

About this study: Jennifer Rothschild's "Hosea"is a deeply personal and passionate love story, yet it's a difficult story. As an account full of harsh judgment unfolds, we find in its midst a rare and pure gem: the truest and purest of loves.

