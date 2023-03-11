Lace Up for Learning Scholarship 5K Walk & Run

Lace up those running shoes and join the ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.- Psi Upsilon Zeta Chapter, in our inaugural Scholarship 5K Run/Walk at Veteran's Park on Saturday, Mar. 11.

Psi Upsilon Zeta proudly supports Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated's principle of Scholarship through our scholarship program. Each year, Psi Upsilon Zeta awards deserving high school female graduates in the Hoover/Shelby County community financial assistance to help with college fees, tuition, and books. This year's 5K proceeds will benefit our chapter's scholarship fund.

Registration is $35.00. For more information, visit the registration link below.

https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham LaceUpforLearningScholarshipRun