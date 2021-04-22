KOKEDAMA- Learn the Art of Japanese Moss Balls with Mary Segreto
to
Aldridge Gardens: Nature and Art in Balance 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216
×
Learn the history of kokedama and how to create your own. It is a Japanese moss ball to display or hang, holding a small plant. You will make one to take home with you. In the covered, open-air pavilion at Aldridge Gardens, with plenty of social distance space; masks encouraged.
Info
Aldridge Gardens: Nature and Art in Balance 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Home & Garden, Workshops