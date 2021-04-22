KOKEDAMA- Learn the Art of Japanese Moss Balls with Mary Segreto

to

Aldridge Gardens: Nature and Art in Balance 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Learn the history of kokedama and how to create your own. It is a Japanese moss ball to display or hang, holding a small plant. You will make one to take home with you. In the covered, open-air pavilion at Aldridge Gardens, with plenty of social distance space; masks encouraged.

Info

Screenshot 2021-03-26 at 12.07.03 am.png
Aldridge Gardens: Nature and Art in Balance 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Home & Garden, Workshops
205-739-6555
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - KOKEDAMA- Learn the Art of Japanese Moss Balls with Mary Segreto - 2021-04-22 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - KOKEDAMA- Learn the Art of Japanese Moss Balls with Mary Segreto - 2021-04-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - KOKEDAMA- Learn the Art of Japanese Moss Balls with Mary Segreto - 2021-04-22 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - KOKEDAMA- Learn the Art of Japanese Moss Balls with Mary Segreto - 2021-04-22 14:00:00 ical