"Know Us Before You Need Us" Senior Resource Extravaganza

Finley Center 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 35244

There will be over 50 vendors pertaining to various senior related topics and services including, but not limited to: in-home care, hospice care, senior legal services, senior living communities, estate planning, senior healthcare and transportation.

There will also be minimally invasive diagnostic tests such as hearing screenings and blood pressure checks.

There will be door prizes, giveaways and swag bags available.

Education & Learning, events
