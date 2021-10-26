Knitables with Lea: Take-and-Make

Pick up a kit at the Hoover Public Library circulation desk to knit hand warmers and learn to use double pointed needles.

Improve your knitting skills with this take-and-make kit. Using Lea's instructional video as your guide.

Registration required. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

Skill level: Intermediate knitters

Kits available for pickup Oct. 19- 26.

Kits include: yarn, double pointed knitting needles and printed instructions with QR code link to instructional video.