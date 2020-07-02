Knights of Columbus Boston Butts Sale

to Google Calendar - Knights of Columbus Boston Butts Sale - 2020-07-02 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Knights of Columbus Boston Butts Sale - 2020-07-02 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Knights of Columbus Boston Butts Sale - 2020-07-02 08:00:00 iCalendar - Knights of Columbus Boston Butts Sale - 2020-07-02 08:00:00

Prince of Peace Catholic Church 4600 Preserve Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 35226

Boston Butt and Italian Sausage Sale sponsored by Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus. Boston Butts 40.00 and 5lb boxes of Graffeos Italian Sausage (uncooked )$29 . Pick up starts Thursday July 2nd from 4-8 and all day Friday July 3rd. Pre order on our website kofcpop.com or call Jeff Allen at 205-218-9792

Info

Prince of Peace Catholic Church 4600 Preserve Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Charity & Fundraisers
2052189792
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Knights of Columbus Boston Butts Sale - 2020-07-02 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Knights of Columbus Boston Butts Sale - 2020-07-02 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Knights of Columbus Boston Butts Sale - 2020-07-02 08:00:00 iCalendar - Knights of Columbus Boston Butts Sale - 2020-07-02 08:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours