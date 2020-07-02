Boston Butt and Italian Sausage Sale sponsored by Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus. Boston Butts 40.00 and 5lb boxes of Graffeos Italian Sausage (uncooked )$29 . Pick up starts Thursday July 2nd from 4-8 and all day Friday July 3rd. Pre order on our website kofcpop.com or call Jeff Allen at 205-218-9792
Knights of Columbus Boston Butts Sale
Prince of Peace Catholic Church 4600 Preserve Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Prince of Peace Catholic Church 4600 Preserve Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Charity & Fundraisers
Upcoming Events