Kick Off Kindergarten
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Celebrate this milestone with a party just for incoming kindergarteners and their caregivers!
Are you starting Kindergarten? Congratulations, and welcome to the class of 2038! Choose a "Going to Kindergarten" button, grab a starting-school picture book to check out and rotate through a variety of stations that mirror the school day -- art, library, math, music, recess, science and snack.
Location: Children's Department
