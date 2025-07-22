Kick Off Kindergarten

Celebrate this milestone with a party just for incoming kindergarteners and their caregivers!

Are you starting Kindergarten? Congratulations, and welcome to the class of 2038! Choose a "Going to Kindergarten" button, grab a starting-school picture book to check out and rotate through a variety of stations that mirror the school day -- art, library, math, music, recess, science and snack.

Location: Children's Department

