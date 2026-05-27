Kick off Birmingham Restaurant Week 2025 at the Preview Party!

🎉 PREVIEW PARTY 2026

The Official First Bite of Birmingham Restaurant Week, presented by Spire!

Get ready, Birmingham — the most delicious week of the year begins with an exclusive first taste of what’s to come!

The Preview Party is a CAN’T-MISS event! It is the official kickoff event to Birmingham Restaurant Week(BRW) and your chance to sample signature bites and off-menu specials from participating Birmingham restaurants before BRW officially begins. Enjoy incredible flavors, refreshing sponsor beverages, and an energetic atmosphere with the restaurants that bring us together.

Purchase your tickets BEFORE THEY SELLOUT at https://events.humanitix.com/birmingham-restaurant-week-preview-party-2026

Come celebrate Birmingham’s vibrant community and support the local restaurants and businesses that make our city special!

📅 EVENT DETAILS

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 Theodore by Tre Luna

3211 2nd Ave South

Birmingham, AL 35222

🎟 Tickets

• $35 per person (includes one drink ticket)

• Limited walk-up tickets available for $40 at the event

WHAT TO EXPECT

✨ Signature bites from Birmingham’s favorite restaurants

🥂 Drinks and sponsor samples

📸 Instagram-worthy moments

🍽 Sneak peek at Birmingham Restaurant Week menus

🎉 A night celebrating Birmingham’s incredible food scene

🤝 Opportunities to connect with local businesses and community members

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS IT

The Preview Party is one of Birmingham Restaurant Week’s most anticipated events — bringing together foodies, chefs, local businesses, and the city’s culinary community all under one roof for one incredible evening.

Whether you're discovering new restaurants or revisiting your favorites, this event is the perfect way to celebrate Birmingham’s vibrant dining scene before Restaurant Week officially begins.

Looking for more information? Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com to see participating locations, special menus and more!