Hunter Street Baptist Church celebrates Christmas with song and worship. This year, the church is combining its traditional candlelight service with its Keyboards and Carols program. Keyboards, Carols, and Candlelight is Dec. 12, 5 p.m. in the worship center. The evening will feature the church's children’s and student choirs and highlight the church's young musicians.

The program will feature eight student pianists, said Jonathan Rodgers, the minister of worship arts. “We are utilizing the pianos and all the choirs in combinations together with interactive moments for the audience as well that will be a lot of fun," Rodgers said.

Before the program officially starts at 5 p.m., the church will feature a group of children and students playing music while people are coming in to find a seat.

Christmas music will include classics such as “Sleigh Ride,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells,” “O Holy Night” and recent worship songs that focus on key themes of the Christmas story.

Hunter Street Baptist Church is at 2600 John Hawkins Parkway. 205-985-7295 HunterStreet.org

Tune in on Hunter Street’s Facebook page or Youtube or Vimeo channels for a live stream of the event.

See the church's complete Christmas schedule at hunterstreet.org/christmas.